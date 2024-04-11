With Jason Demetriou set to be given the axe after Saturday's match against the Cronulla Sharks, the Rabbitohs are aiming to hire a current NRL coach to lead the team for the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga emerged as the leading candidate to take over for the remainder of the season and will be appointed the club's interim coach. However, he will not be there long-term.

Having broken the news on Wednesday that the Rabbitohs will cut ties with Demetriou after this weekend and are attempting to sign Mal Meninga as an interim coach, foxsports.com.au journalist James Hooper has revealed that the club is attempting to secure Wayne Bennett's signature for next season and beyond.

The Sydney Morning Herald strengthened the reports, revealing that the club has made Bennett their primary choice to take over the coaching reigns, according to sources close to the situation.

Bennett is currently with the Dolphins but without a club for next season and beyond, as Kristian Woolf will take over from him at Redcliffe.

The coaching mastermind has been continually linked with a return to South Sydney, and despite addressing the rumours last week, he is a good chance to be at Heffron next season.

"I don't want to talk about South Sydney. I've left South Sydney. It has got nothing to do with me," Bennett said at a press conference a few weeks ago via AAP.

"Why? They've got a coach," Bennett added when asked if he would return to the Rabbitohs at the end of the season in place of current coach Jason Demetriou.

"It is one of those hypotheticals. Every time there is a coach in trouble somewhere I am taking the club over. I've been at three clubs already this year and this is only our third game.

"Why don't you be patient and see where it all goes?"

Wayne Bennett began coaching first-grade teams in 1987 and has since coached the Canberra Raiders, Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights, South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Dolphins.

The seven-time Grand Final winner has also managed international teams such as Australia, New Zealand, England and Great Britain. He has also served as Queensland's coach in nine State of Origin series.

Recently, he expressed an interest in returning to the international rugby league scene for New Zealand before the job was given to Stacey Jones.