A shock contender has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner to take over as the interim coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs with Jason Demetriou set to be axed after this weekend.

As reported by Fox League, Demetriou and the Rabbitohs are set to cut ties after the club's Round 6 clash against the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday night.

In his place, the publication has reported that former QLD Maroons and current Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga is the leading candidate to take over and will be appointed the club's interim coach.

It is understood that the club's board was presented with a shortlist of candidates, including Meninga, NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire, Rabbitohs assistant coach Ben Hornby, and three other potential contenders.

MORE TO COME...