Jason Demetriou reportedly has just 80 minutes to save his job at the struggling South Sydney Rabbitohs, but Melbourne Storm boss Matt Tripp has laughed off any suggestion Craig Bellamy could wind up as his replacement.

Multiple reports have suggested that if the Rabbitohs lose yet again this coming weekend to the Cronulla Sharks, Demetriou's employment as head coach of the embattled club will be terminated.

It follows a dramatic fadeout from the Rabbitohs at the end of last year. Leading the comp at the end of Round 11, the Redfern-based side missed the finals.

The fadeout was surrounded by turmoil with Sam Burgess and John Morris - Demetriou's 2023 assistants - both exiting the club.

The Rabbitohs have arguably started this year even worse than they finished the last one, only recording a single win - an unconvincing one at that - over the Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 4 on Good Friday.

Surrounding that, they have recorded heavy losses to all of the Manly Sea Eagles, Sydney Roosters, Sydney Roosters and now New Zealand Warriors, who they lost 34-4 to on the weekend at home.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that if the Rabbitohs do elect to move on from Demetriou at the end of this weekend, they will look to appoint an experienced coach.

Wayne Bennett has been heavily linked to the club where he has unfinished business, having not been able to win a premiership with South Sydney during his first stint. Bennett is off-contract with the Dolphins at the end of 2024 and will be replaced by Kristian Woolf, but the veteran has indicated he isn't finished with the clipboard yet.

Craig Bellamy has also been linked to Demetriou's role. He is yet to commit to remaining head coach at the Storm in 2025, but has regardless signed a long-term deal with the club to move into a different role when he finishes coaching.

Melbourne chairman Matt Tripp though told News Corp there was no chance the club would be giving Bellamy up.

“Good luck,” Tripp told the publication.

“I can't begrudge them because I would want the best coach if I was in their position. I feel for them but it doesn't mean we're going to give him up.

“They can do what they like.

“We can't stop them. To my mind he has a contract and knowing Craig the way I know Craig, he will honour that contract.

“I hope he keeps coaching (in Melbourne).”