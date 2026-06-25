The Wests Tigers have given Josh Schuster a career lifeline which will give the former star an opportunity to return to the NRL paddock for the first time since 2023.

The former Manly junior was regarded as one of the most exciting and promising juniors in the NRL.

Things didn't go to plan straight away, and he was released early from his hefty Sea Eagles contract, then given a train-and-trial with South Sydney in 2025. Unable to reach his potential and playing NSW Cup, he stepped away from the game.

The Tigers have today confirmed Schuster has signed a NSW Cup contract for 2026 and will train with the NRL side once a week.

Following fresh reports from NewsCorp revealed that Benji Marshall met with Schuster and discussed a return.

“He said I want to come and have an opportunity with you guys,” Marshall said to the Daily Telegraph.

“I don't want any money. I don't need an NRL contract. I'm happy to play NSW Cup. It's not about the money. It's about the opportunity to get my life back on track and play footy again.

“He's got to train with the NSW Cup side. He will train with us one day a week, and if we can help him turn his life around, then why not?

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“The only risk is him letting himself down again, which is up to him. The ball is in his court. He seemed very genuine about that.”

The Tigers coach sat down with Schuster during the week, prompted by former Sea Eagles teammate Samuela Fainu, and it was enough to give Schuster an opportunity to prove himself in an NRL system again.

Marshall famously marked up against Schuster in his NRL debut in 2020, and claimed it "was the best debut I've seen from a young kid in my time, ever”

Benji's Tigers outfit got the last-minute win over the Sea Eagles in Schuster's debut.

“It was obviously a dream come true, playing against one of my idols in Benji Marshall,'' Schuster said to Sea Eagles media in 2021.

Schuster played 50 games for Manly, playing five-eighth and in the second row before fitness and injury hampered his ability to stay on the field during 2023.

The club then released him after a big extension, meaning the Sea Eagles continued to pay him years after he left.

It acts as a win-win for the Tigers, given Schuster won't be breaking the bank and has all the potential in the world. It could possibly see him make a return to the NRL this year.

It is understood Marshall reached out to South Sydney officials to understand the situation surrounding his time there better and was told there was no issue with Schuster's character.

The Tigers are backing themselves to get the best out of Schuster, who on his day, is one of the most lethal attacking weapons.