The Sydney Roosters are set to poach Dietrich Roache to join the club immediately until the end of 2027.

Roache is a two-time Olympian, featuring in the Paris and Tokyo Olympic Games for the Australian Sevens, and will add another attacking threat to their outfit.

The 24-year-old talent played alongside Mark Nawaqanitawase in the Paris Games, with Code Sports revealing he will join him at the tri-colours in a unique situation two years after their Olympic campaign.

Roache has scored more than 70 tries across the World Sevens Series, and will test himself in the 13-man code.

It isn't unfamiliar waters for Roache, though, playing league during his upbringing and attending the prestigious rugby league nursery of Patrician Brothers in Sydney.

At age 18, he made the switch to union, and will now return to his roots to test himself.

Roache marks another talented union star making the switch to the league format, with emerging Waratahs star Leo Jacques in the sights of the Sharks, while former Sevens teammate Nathan Lawson remains in the Dragons ranks.

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Nawaqanitawase will depart the 13-man code at the end of the season for Japanese Rugby, while Roosters teammate will also leave after accepting a multi-year deal with Rugby Australia.

The short-term nature of the Roache's reported contract raises eyebrows about how the Roosters' halves and back line will shape up next year.

With Billy Smith, Cody Ramsay and Tommy Talau (still unsigned for 2027) in the ranks, and Daniel Tupou set to go around another season on the left wing, there are limited spots in their star-studded NRL team.

Manly's Reuben Garrick is heading to the east next year, and Robert Toia is doing an excellent job in the centres.

Given Roache is a goal-kicking playmaker, it is assumed he will be battling it out for a spot in the halves with Daly Cherry-Evans and Sam Walker, or simply the rugby convert is being brought to the club for depth.

Roache recently lit up the World Championship competition in Spain, starring for Australia and winning the title for the first time since 2022, taking down the top-ranked South Africa.

The reunion between Nawaqanitawase and Roache is set to light up the competition if they can combine in an attacking position, with the Roosters firmly placed in the finals race for 2026.