New Zealand Warriors veteran prop James Fisher-Harris has broken the record for the fastest try ever recorded in the NRL.

Clashing with the Manly Sea Eagles in the final round of the season in the 6pm Friday game at Brookvale Oval, the Warriors were tasked with kicking off, but managed to score off.

The kick-off, which descended awkwardly into the corner, saw Manly veteran Daly Cherry-Evans attempt to catch it, only to let it bounce.

FROM THE KICK OFF 🤯 Is this the fastest try EVER?! pic.twitter.com/hSCNACHRwl — NRL (@NRL) September 5, 2025

An awkward bounce then caught Jason Saab on the run, and he would cough it up into the path of Warriors' prop James Fisher-Harris who scored approximately eight seconds into the contest.

The Warriors conceded just minutes later to have the contest tied up at six points a piece.

The new record breaks the old record from Parramatta Eels' outside back Kirisome Auva'a, who dotted down just 12 seconds into a game in 2017 against the Brisbane Broncos when the first run of the game went all wrong from Adam Blair.

2017 Best Tries #10 – Kirisome Auva’a scores the fastest try in #NRL history! pic.twitter.com/tLU30vqh4K — NRL (@NRL) December 15, 2017

Auva'a, who has held the record for eight years, had previously broken the record held by Reece Robinson who scored 33 seconds into a game between the Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers in Round 10 of the 2014 season.