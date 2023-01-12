It's been a monster off-season so far, not on the controversy front but more so in the recruitment department as dominos continue to fall ahead of the 2023 season.

While John Bateman's return to the NRL is sure to enrage Canberra fans, Stephen Crichton and Lachie Miller may both be playing musical chairs to don the No. 1 jersey elsewhere.

Can the Super League's new trial rules stay in place? Where will Tesi Niu play at the Dolphins? There's all that and more floating around this tumultuous off-season.

Here on Zero Tackle, Dan and Terry from Rugby League Outlaws run through the biggest talking points each week as they discuss the games biggest talking points - in under five minutes!

Welcome them back as the duo discuss the off-season recruitment in the first instalment of the year, and talk about 'where to next' for a host of stars.