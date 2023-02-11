Preston Riki, unrelated to Brisbane star Jordan, has made an impact in his All Stars debut after a barnstorming run set up a try midway through the third quarter of the annual pre-season clash.

Preston, a back-rower plying his trade in Penrith's NSW Cup side, was a late call-up for the Maori All Stars after a series withdrawals, joining his namesake in Jordan Riki in the forward pack for the cultural clash.

The Penrith forward got the ball 40 metres out from the Indigenous All Stars, breaking through the middle and busting the line, and eventually being tackled just 13 metres out from the line.

While Jordan's try came two plays later thanks to a nifty ball from Gold Coast utility Paul Turner, it was Preston's run that skittled the Indigenous All Stars defensive line.

23-year-old Jordan looked to have been tackled by Braydon Trindall and Josh Kerr, however the duo dropped off the tackle, and darted over for the go-ahead try.

Preston, 24, scored the final try in the All Stars clash, with the Indigenous squad lifting the trophy for the first time since 2019 following the 28-24 victory.