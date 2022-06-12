Wests Tigers back Brent Naden was given his marching orders during the second half of the home side's clash against Manly after delivering a dangerous tackle on Jake Trbojevic.

After being sent for an HIA after looking worse for wear following a first-half tackle, Naden was cleared to return, however, onlookers both at Campbelltown and on the couch were left bemused by the decision.

Trailing 4-16 after the Sea Eagles put the foot to the floor after half-time, the former Bulldog brought Trobjovic well and truly over the perpendicular before driving the forward's head into the turf.

Following very little deliberation and even less back-and-forth from the competition packs, Naden was sent from the park with just under 15 minutes left to play out.

In the process, Naden became the first Tiger to have his afternoon end early since Corey Pearson was ousted during Wests' Round 23 date with Cronulla for fighting.

Given the severity of Naden's throw - as well as the precedent set by Karl Lawton's four-week suspension for tossing South Sydney's Cameron Murray - the Kiwi-born back can expect to spend a prolonged stint on the sidelines.

However, a benevolent Trbojevic was willing to run a block for Naden following the final whistle, claiming that the centre had been "unlucky", that the tackle lacked "malice" and that the 26-year-old was "very sorry".

Still, should the Indigenous All-Stars representative face a mirrored suspension with that handed down to Lawton earlier this year, Naden will miss the Tigers' upcoming dates with the Dogs, Warriors, Eels and Panthers.

Starting the day with a new lease of life under keen interim coach Brett Kimmorley, Wests capitulated to rack up their tenth loss of the season and see the gap between them and the eight grow even further.