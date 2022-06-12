Wests Tigers interim coach Brett Kimmorley has wasted no time in stating his interest in the role, claiming he holds a keen desire to lead the Tigers on a full-time basis.

The position at Concord became available on Tuesday afternoon after the merged entity parted company with Michael Maguire ahead of their Round 14 clash with Manly at Cambelltown Sports Stadium.

After being handed the reins for the aforementioned fixture, Kimmorley was emphatic in his belief that he was the man to bring brighter skies back to 'Tiger Town'.

When asked by Fox League's Corey Parker about what he was seeking to gain from his 12 weeks in the hot seat, the journeyman halfback planted his flag.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to be the Wests Tigers NRL head coach. It's something that has been a goal of mine, or a dream, since I played," Kimmorley began.

"I love this game and what the next 12 weeks throw up at me, I'm not too sure. As I get into the role more, I'll know and learn more and more about the role.

"We've got some great people in our organisation that have been been very, very helpful in the last five days, so what am I looking to get out of it? Hopefully a career, Corey. Hopefully something I want to do forever.

"I've enjoyed the first four to five days and I'd love to do this forever, but it will also depend on what happens on the field and what happens with us around the organisation."

Having collated an impressive coaching resume as an assistant with the Bulldogs and Raiders, plus tenures as the Tigers Under 20s boss and a stint as a Channel Nine pundit, the 307-game playmaker has seen the game from all angles.

When quizzed further about what he wanted to impart on the Tigers of today, Kimmorley's response was equally as unambiguous.

"Fun. Make it enjoyable," he continued.

"I want them to train really, really hard, I think that is something that is almost never negotiable, but I also want to make the organisation fun.

"I want to make sure when they go home they've had a good day, they've worked really, really hard and they feel like they're a better player and a better person."

Though the 1999 Clive Churchill medallist's credentials in studded boots are impossible to degrade, the man known affectionately as 'Noddy' within league circles will face stiff opposition for the post, especially from vaunted Penrith assistant, Cameron Ciraldo.

As reported earlier this week, the 37-year-old development coach is already seen as the name atop the Tigers' shopping list, with News Corp claiming Wests are already willing to offer Ciraldo a five-year deal at Concord.

Kick-off in Kimmorley's coaching debut was made at 2:00pm (AEST) on Sunday afternoon.

