The Gold Coast Titans have pulled off a miracle, scoring the first try of Thursday's clash with the Wests Tigers in the final minute.

A dour game, highlighted by errors, poor discipline from both sides, a butchered try from Corey Thompson, a sin bin to Tyrone Peachey and four penalty goals saw the Titans pull the contest out of the fire.

After 79 minutes of play, it was three penalty goals to two in favour of the Tigers, with neither team seemingly threatening the opposition's try line all night.

In a contest which at one point seemed destined to be the first tryless game since the Illawarra Steelers and Cronulla Sharks were held to a two-all draw in 1991 at Shark Park, a Titans kick in the final set of the game would rebound off the post, with the Tigers unable to gain possession or ground the loose ball in goal.

AJ Brimson happened to be in the right spot at the right time, managing to plant the ball before Toby Sexton kicked the conversion to take the Gold Coast to an eight points to six victory.

The win for the Titans puts them back inside the top eight temporarily, although that could still change by the end of the weekend.

Justin Holbrook's team sit on four competition points in seventh place.

The Tigers, on the other hand, remain anchored to the bottom of the NRL ladder without a win from four contests, with contests against the Cronulla Sharks, Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs to come in the next three weeks.