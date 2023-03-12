Jackson Hastings' attempted apology to former team-mate Tommy Talau hasn't gone to plan after the young centre pushed the halfback during the post-match wrap up.

Hastings spoke to Fox Sports following Newcastle's 14-12 victory over the Wests Tigers, a narrow victory that saw Jackson placed on report following Asu Kepaoa's first-half try, catch Talau high and subsequently placed on report as Adam Doueihi lined up the conversion.

“I honestly didn't think I got him but he's bleeding so obviously I did, I'm really sorry to Tommy and I'll say sorry to him after this, it was a pure accident, there was no malice in it,” Hastings said during the interview.

“He came at me and was well within his rights after getting hit like that. So full apologies to Tommy, it was an accident and I'm just glad to get the win and try to stop a try.”

Things got heated however as Hastings wrapped up the interview and jogged over to Talau to apologise for the incident, however was met with a frosty reception after the centre pushed Hastings and exchanged words before David Klemmer stepped in.

Klemmer and Hastings traded clubs over the off-season in a player swap, and their may be more bad blood than first though.

While an ugly moment, Hastings doesn't blame the 22-year-old for his reaction.

“I just tried to do the right thing at the end of the game by going up to say sorry, in the heat of the battle he was still angry, which I fully appreciate,” Hastings told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“No one wants to get hit in the head and they ruled him out for the game too, so I am remorseful, there was no intent. I can see why he would be frustrated.

“I had no issue with Tommy's reaction. I would be pretty filthy myself.”

Hastings didn't take the opportunity to lay into Klemmer either after the former Knight stepped in.

“He is renowned for being a great teammate and he stuck up for his teammate.

“I had no issue with Tommy's reaction. I would be pretty filthy myself. Sometimes in contact sports things go wrong.

“Last year I was out for six months with an accident … but I am really apologetic. Just again, pretty sorry and hope he is right to play next week.”

It's certain to add some fuel to the fire when the two clubs clash again in Round 20, this time on Newcastle's home turf as Hastings faces former Wigan team-mate John Bateman for the first time in the NRL.