Gold Coast Titans veteran recruit Kieran Foran will await the result of scans on a right knee injury after he failed to complete his first game in club colours.

Foran was taken from the field just short of the hour mark during the season-opening 22 points to 10 win over the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt with a clear knee problem.

The club have confirmed Foran will be sent for scans on the knee, with Foran telling Fox League after the game that he is hopeful he will be okay, although had to come from the field because he couldn't run.

"I'll be alright... I'll get it assessed and go from there," Foran said.

"Obviously I had to come off because I wasn't able to run, but I'll get the medical team to have a look and we'll go from there."

The victory, which was a positive start to the new campaign for Justin Holbrook's side after a disappointing 2022, saw new recruits Foran and Sam Verrills both have solid performances.

Last year's wooden spooners were unable to get going, falling behind early and never recovering, with their own star recruit Apisai Koroisau playing from the bench, while another in John Bateman missed the game entirely.

The Titans have a seven-day turnaround to their Round 2 game in a move which will aid Foran should the injury not be serious, with their next clash to come against the St George Illawarra Dragons next Sunday night.

Should he have to miss the game though, it's likely that Toby Sexton will come into the side, although it's unclear who out of him and Tanah Boyd, who was strong in the number seven during the opener, would play the five-eighth role.

The other possible option for coach Holbrook would be to shift AJ Brimson to five-eighth, starting Jayden Campbell at fullback.

Holbrook will confirm his team for Round 2 at 4pm (AEDT) on Tuesday.