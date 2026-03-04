The New Zealand Warriors are set to receive an unexpected early season boost, with Luke Metcalf ahead of schedule in his recovery from an ACL injury.

The halfback suffered the injury during the second half of the 2025 NRL season, missing the Warriors' run to the finals.

It was a bitter blow for the Auckland-based club, with Metcalf leading the Dally M Medal count prior to his injury.

His injury saw the Warriors ultimately miss the top four and fall out of the finals in Week 1, losing at home to the Penrith Panthers.

Tanah Boyd, who replaced him after his injury in 2025, will again start the season at number seven for the Warriors, but his time there could be even less than originally tipped.

Metcalf had previously mentioned Round 7 as his likely return date, but speaking to The Big League Podcast, he revealed that timeline has come forward.

“I've passed all my testing, so tomorrow I'll be back. Last week was my first week knowing I'm not really restricted in much, so now's the good part. I get to actually train with the boys and do all the good stuff," Metcalf told the show.

“I don't really have a week, but I know it'll be pretty early. It won't be that late, but yeah, not too stressed. I haven't actually said, oh bang, it's going to be this date.

“I've got a few boxes just to tick with the boys. I need some reps and some Ks in the legs, training with the team. Once I get through a couple weeks of that, I think then I'll be able to maybe put a timeline on it.”

The return could mean Metcalf, who was due to face the Titans in Round 7, could now return for a pair of crunch games - both away from home - beforehand against likely top eight teams the Cronulla Sharks and Melbourne Storm.

The Warriors first four weeks see them play the Sydney Roosters, Canberra Raiders, Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers, with prop Mitchell Barnett due back at some point during those games from his own ACL injury.