The New Zealand Warriors have reportedly tabled a new contract to another rising young forward amid outside interest from several rival teams in the NRL.

Over the past few weeks, the Warriors have been on a retention spree, continuing to secure the best young players coming through their pathways system.

Bishop Neal, Jason Salalilo, Makaia Tafua, and Tanner Stowers-Smith have been the most recent players re-signed by the club as it builds its future for the next decade.

Now, they have turned their attention to retaining another young forward, despite him yet to make his NRL first-grade debut.

According to Wide World of Sports, the Warriors have offered Kayliss Fatialofa a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club, as he has begun to attract interest from several other teams in the competition.

Only 20, Fatialofa is a former captain of the club's SG Ball Cup team and has been in sensational form in reserve-grade, which has seen him score ten tries in 14 matches this season.

A back-rower, the Manurewa Marlins junior has also averaged 93 running metres per match to go with 391 total tackles, nine line-breaks and eight offloads.