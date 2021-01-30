Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will quit NRL to chase his dream to represent the All Blacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

In a press conference on Saturday, the 27-year-old announced he will switch codes at the end of the season.

“(The dream) has always been there, that’s no secret, it’s been popping up in the news here and there because rugby is the game I grew up playing, rugby is where I started my junior football so it’s been there in the background,” Tuivasa-Sheck told the media including Fox Sports’ Simon Brunsdon.

“Rugby has always been in the back of my mind. I came to the decision a few months ago that this is the time.”

The 2018 Dally M winner will captain the Warriors in 2021 before he heads off in search of his dream.

Tuivasa-Sheck made his debut for the Roosters in 2012 and played 84 games, before moving to the Warriors in 2016 where he has played 94 games.