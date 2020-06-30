Winger Junior Ratuva has been signed by the New Zealand Warriors until the end of the 2022 season, the club announced.

Ratuva came through the Melbourne Storm’s development system in 2018, producing highlight reel plays for the Victorian Thunderbolts in the Queensland under-20 competition.

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan says the 21-year-old has the ability to make an impact at the highest level.

“Junior is one of the best athletes I’ve come across in my time in footy,” he told the club website.

“His progress has been hampered by injury but he’s now back in training and we expect him to develop into a high-class NRL player with some game time under his belt.

“Junior has worked really hard on his rehab and is primed to hit the ground running in 2021.”