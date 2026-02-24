The New Zealand Warriors have made it clear they won't simply wave goodbye to Mitch Barnett without securing value in return, with rival club now on notice as the representative forward prepares to head back to Australia for next season.

Barnett will return home at the end of the season for family reasons after the Warriors granted him a release on compassionate grounds from the final year of his contract.

The NSW Blues enforcer is expected to attract significant interest, with the Brisbane Broncos and the Parramatta Eels already making early enquiries within hours of his availability becoming public.

While the Warriors have shown understanding given Barnett's child's medical requirements and the need for greater family support, club officials have stressed the decision does not remove the fact they want someone in return for releasing a contracted Origin forward.

"Mitch and his agent know very clearly that whilst we've been completely considerate and understanding of this situation in agreeing to release him, there is a business component to it," Warriors CEO Cameron George told SMH.

"And that is we expect to be compensated in the form of a player or two for allowing Mitch to go home from the club that shows interest. We will work through that process.

"There's probably only 12 clubs that would fit his bill … There's no point sitting here and guessing who or what that [compensation is until Gav [Barnett's agent Gavin Orr] rings us and says ‘Club A is interested in Mitch, and this is what they can offer up. Or is there something else you prefer?' That's how that conversation starts. Until that happens, you don't know."

George made it adamant that a transfer fee, which doesn't relieve the salary cap, will not be an option.

"It gives you no relief at all," he said.

"We want to be compensated in the form of a player. What that position and who that player is, each club could have a different alternative for us."

"You can tell why those clubs are interested. Obviously, Payne [Haas] is leaving the Broncos and Parramatta were chasing Keon [Koloamatangi] pretty hard [before he signed with the Dragons] … it's early days," he said.

The Sydney Morning Herald also revealed that the St George Illawarra Dragons are also looming as a potential player in the race, with coach Shane Flanagan keen to speak with Barnett about a possible move.

Although Keaon Koloamatangi is already Dragon bound, the club remains in the market for an experienced front-rower to bolster their forward pack.