The New Zealand Warriors have been developing some of the best forward prospects in the game, and they could lose another one.

Kayliss Fatialofa has been in the Warriors NSW Cup side in 2026 and is viewed with a similar projection of edge forwards like Leka Halasima and Jacob Laban.

Last year, the second rower rejected an offer from the Panthers to remain with the New Zealand-based club.

He signed a two-year extension, elevating him to the NRL roster from the 2026 season, keeping him until the end of the 2027 season, after playing an incredible NSW Cup season as part of the premiership-winning side.

He scored 14 tries, made 14 line-breaks, 705 tackles and averaged 90 running metres per game in 27 appearances in the 2025 campaign.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Kayliss Fatialofa has a clause in his contract that if he were not to make his NRL debut by Round 15, he would become a free agent.

In Round 15 against the Cronulla Sharks, Fatialofa was named on the interchange.

During the match, Andrew Webster played Demitric Vaimauga and Eddie Ieremia-Toeava in the first half.

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Later in the game, he had to turn to play Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad when Alofiana Khan-Pereira suffered a bruised quadriceps.

For his final substitution, he subbed Makaia Tafua to replace starting hooker Wayde Egan in the 61st minute.

The Warriors have begun trying to keep the 21-year-old while rival clubs gain interest in the promising player.

He has played in the NSW Cup side since 2024, making 35 appearances in 2024 and 2025.

This season in NSW Cup, he has appeared in 12 games, scoring 4 tries, making 4 line breaks, making 271 tackles at 91.2% efficiency and averaging 134 running metres per game.