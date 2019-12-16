The New Zealand Warriors have agreed to terms on a deal for Storm young gun Tino Faasuamaleaui, according to Stuff.

The deal is reportedly all but done, with some finer details still needing to be finalised.

The 19-year old is signed with Melbourne until the end of the 2020 season and would need to secure an early release to join Stephen Kearney’s side.

The Warriors outbid a number of rival clubs who have been free to table offers since November 1, with the contract said to be worth around $700,000 a-season for four years.

He is touted by many to be the next game-changing forward to come out of the form, following the likes of Jesse Bromwich and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

When contacted by Stuff, the Warriors refused to comment on the situation.

If given an early release, Faasuamaleaui could feature for the Warriors as soon as the 2020 pre-season. If not, he is set to join them in 2021.

The Storm remain high on the youngster and he could be convinced to stay if given more opportunities next season.

He has a young family living with him in Melbourne.

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan recently told The Herald that he was keen to bring some size into the club.

“We are still not small, we are just not as big as some packs,” O’Sullivan told The Herald.

“I could have signed three or four players in the last few months. They would have helped our squad a little bit but because we have only got one spot left in our 30, I didn’t want to do that unless we were getting a player that helps our squad a lot.

“Priority wise the hooker was number one, the big edge back rower number two and probably a centre back rower would have been the third option which I really wanted to do. Next priority would be a big middle.”