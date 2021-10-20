The New Zealand Warriors have granted a release to Jamayne Taunoa-Brown.

The prop was off-contract with the relocated outfit at the end of 2022, and in a statement, the Warriors mentioned they were unable to offer the 24-year-old a contract beyond the end of next season.

The announcement comes as something of a surprise. Taunoa-Brown seemingly wasn't in the first-choice rotation for Nathan Brown, however, his size and hard running style saw him make waves following his 2020 debut at the top level.

Taunoa-Brown made 19 appearances in his rookie season, before making another 13 in 2020, taking his tally to 32 with the club.

The statement announcing his release from the club states Taunoa-Brown has a long-term offer elsewhere, which the Warriors weren't going to stand in the way of.

At this stage, it's unclear which club will take Taunoa-Brown, with no other club announcing his signature as yet.

Warriors' recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan confirmed the news in the statement.

“Jamayne has asked for a release from his current contract and it has been granted,” O'Sullivan said.

“Unfortunately we were unable to offer him a contract beyond 2022 so, with his best interests in mind, we’ve reluctantly agreed to let him go so he can accept a long-term offer for his future and security.

“It’s unfortunate to lose Jamayne as we have seen him progress from the Intrust Super Cup at Brisbane Norths to train and trial then a top 30 contract but we couldn’t stand in his way of accepting such a good offer considering our current crop of middles.

“We thank him for his efforts and wish him well moving forward.”

The Warriors still hold a strong crop of middles following the mid-season acquisition of Matt Lodge, who joined Addin Fonua-Blake and Tohy Harris, as well as the likes of Bunty Afoa and Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Taunoa-Brown had a mid-season short-term loan stint with the St Geroge Illawarra Dragons, who still have spots on their roster despite a range of recent signings including Aaron Woods, however, their middle forwards have been highlighted as an area of concern previously by coach Anthony Griffin.