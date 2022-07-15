New Zealand Warriors back-rower Bailey Sironen is set to spend at least three weeks on the sidelines after picking up an injury against the Wests Tigers.

The Warriors' homecoming game at Mt Smart Stadium wasn't all smiles for Sironen, who left the ground with a fractured eye socket following their 22-2 victory on home soil.

He'll miss the next three games for the club, with his eyes firmly on the Round 21 clash with his former club, South Sydney.

Teammate Tom Ale may join him for the clash, set to return for Redcliffe this weekend after missing the entire 2022 season so far following knee surgery.

Ale won't be the only troop the Warriors have on the comeback, with Viliame Vailea cleared to return next weekend after fracturing his jaw against Newcastle all the way back in Round 12, clearing the way for the rookie to return next week against Canberra after an eight-week stint on the sidelines.

Finally, hulking forward Ben Murdoch-Masila remains out indefinitely and stuck in a brace after a nasty dislocation of his elbow against Cronulla in Round 14, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and potentially Stacey Jones are missing tonight's contest with COVID.

The Warriors will take on the Parramatta Eels tonight at CommBank Stadium, as the New Zealand outfit looks to claw back some respect, especially after their last-start win at Mt Smart marked their first points in over eight weeks.