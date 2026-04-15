The New Zealand Warriors have locked down star lock Erin Clark on a two-year contract which will see him stay in Auckland until the end of 2029.

Since returning to his debutant club after a four-year stint at the Gold Coast, Clark has maintained the status as one of the best locks in the competition.

The reigning Dally M Lock of the Year has played in every game since returning to the Warriors at the end of 2024, adding aggression and skilled ball-playing to their engine room.

During the 2025 run, Clark averaged 147 run metres and 34 tackles per game, recording a total of 1451 post-contact metres, 66 tackle breaks and 37 offloads.

If the year wasn't already impressive enough, he represented the New Zealand Kiwis at the Pacific Championships at the end of the year, taking out the title for 2025.

Head coach Andrew Webster was all praise for Clark's resigning with the club, saying he is instrumental to the side since his return.

“Erin has been exceptional ever since he returned,” said Webster.

“When we lost Tohu Harris and then Dylan Walker last year, Erin stepped straight in to fill the role at 13.

“He's been fantastic, I love what he does for us and he fits in so well with the boys. The thing is he has even more to give. He's a great asset.”

Clark has picked up right where he left off last year, scoring two tries and recording a 96.2% tackle efficiency to start the 2026 campaign.

He is also averaging 111 metres per game, taking pressure off some of the big men in the Warriors pack, including James Fisher-Harris, Jackson Ford and Demitric Vaimauga.