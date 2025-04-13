Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Manly Sea Eagles

Following an injury-plagued season to date, Lachlan Croker (knee) is expected to make his long-awaited return to the field this week and is likely to replace Jazz Tevaga in the No.9 jumper.

Winger Jason Saab (ankle) is also expected to play, meaning either Clayton Faulolo or Tommy Talau will make their way out of the side.

"Saaby will play, all going well. And hopefully Crokes as well. If not round seven then round eight," coach Anthony Seibold said after the club lost to the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday afternoon.

"And then Turbo will be back for round eight (against Penrith) as well. They are a couple of important ones with our starting No.9 and fullback and Saaby as well."

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons will be sweating on the availability of winger Christian Tuipulotu who sustained a "moderate grade hamstring strain" last week against the Gold Coast Titans.

The club has confirmed that he will undergo scans to determine the severity and a return timeline will be provided once the results are confirmed.

According to NRL Physio, a minor strain will likely see him sidelined between two and four weeks.

Mathew Feagai is the obvious replacement after being named 18th man last week, while youngster Sione Finau is another potential option.

Meanwhile, rookie forward Dylan Egan will be available for Round 7 and won't require scans despite him leaving the field early due to hyperextending his elbow.

Dylan Egan left the field shortly before full time with an elbow injury. Shown post match with it heavily wrapped & iced up - thankfully all indications from the Dragons have been that it was a precautionary move. Likely a hyperextension - if so should be fine for next week. pic.twitter.com/ozEEC3s4Cd — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 11, 2025

Projected Round 7 Team: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Toby Couchman 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Hamish Stewart 17. Dylan Egan