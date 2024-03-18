The New Zealand Warriors have announced they have re-signed hooker Freddy Lussick on a two-year contract until the end of the 2026 season.

Filling in for Wayde Egan last weekend, Lussick made his 36th NRL appearance - 25th for the club - against the Melbourne Storm.

The younger brother of former NRL player Darcy Lussick and Parramatta Eels hooker Joey Lussick, Freddy made his NRL debut for the Sydney Roosters in 2020 and spent a stint with the Dragons before signing with the Warriors in 2022.

His father, Jason Lussick, also made three NRL appearances for the Manly Sea Eagles, with two of them surprisingly coming against the Warriors.

“Obviously I'm extremely excited to extend my time here at the Warriors,” Lussick said in a club statement.

“As a team and a club it feels like we are really clear in our direction at the moment.

“I want to continue to develop and round out my game under Webby and the coaching staff and to keep learning off the senior boys we have here.”

Coach Andrew Webster also spoke about the re-signing of Lussick and was pleased to see him extend at the club for a further two seasons.

“Freddy does a tremendous job for us in every sense,” he said.

“His approach to training and improving his game during the preseason was outstanding.

“This new two-year contract is just reward for the effort he puts in for our club each and every day.”