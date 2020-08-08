New Zealand have become the leading contender for Bulldogs back-rower Adam Elliot, with the 25-year-old having already been in discussions with several rival clubs in hope of a move away from Belmore, reports Fox Sports.

Elliot declined a contract extension with Canterbury in hope of indulging in the open market, with Brent Read revealing on Triple M that the Auckland-based club are now the leading name for Elliot’s signature.

“Adam Elliott has been on the radar of a few clubs in recent weeks,” Read said

“Canterbury made him an offer, but he decided to look around the market. The Dragons were interested. Canberra were interested before they signed Corey Harawira-Naera.

“And the Warriors are right in for Adam Elliott. In fact they had more talks with him this week as I understand it.

“At the moment I think the Warriors are the frontrunners to nab him. They have had a lash at a few blokes. They went after Matt Lodge, David Fifita and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

“They went after all those guys and missed out and now Adam Elliott is firmly on the radar.

“I think we are getting close to a decision from Adam Elliott and I think the Warriors are at the front of the queue.”

Mark Geyer had pieced Elliot with a move to Wests Tigers recently, but believes a switch across the Tasman could be the best deal for both parties.

“You would think the Warriors have got to pay overs to get him so that is probably the most attractive offer for him,” Geyer said.

“But look I rate him. I think he is a fantastic player and he will bring energy to any club.”