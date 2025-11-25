After managing just two appearances for the New Zealand Warriors last season, dummy-half Freddy Lussick has been granted an immediate release from the remainder of his contract to sign with a new club.

The brother of Darcy Lussick and Joey Lussick, Freddy's time at the Warriors has come to a close after four years with the club, having arrived there in 2022 following stints with the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons.

With his partner posting a farewell to New Zealand on social media over the weekend, it has now been revealed that the 25-year-old has become the latest Warriors player to sign with the Penrith Panthers, per The Daily Telegraph.

The Warriors have now confirmed his departure, while the Panthers are yet to make comment.

This follows the recruitment of Kalani Going, Toby Crosby, Tom Ale and Patrick Moimoi, thus making him the fifth player to join the club during the off-season.

Should he join the Panthers with 50 NRL matches to his name, he will contend with rookie Billy Scott to be Mitch Kenny's back-up next season as the Panthers look to return to the grand final after missing out on it in 2025 for the first time in six years.

The Warriors head of recruitment Andrew McFadden praised Lussick's efforts with the club.

“Freddy has been a great contributor since his arrival in 2022,” he said.

“We're grateful for all he has done in his time with us and wish him and his family the very best for their future back in Australia.”

Lussick had been signed with the Warriors until 2026.