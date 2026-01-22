Luke Metcalf's 2025 season was shaping up to be generational.

Leading the Dally M leaderboard before it went behind closed doors, his year was cruelly cut short when he ruptured his ACL against the Brisbane Broncos in Round 17, which also seemingly ended his team's chances of winning the premiership.

With New Zealand Warriors fans eagerly awaiting his return, speaking to SEN 1170 Breakfast, Metcalf has provided an extremely positive update on his return.

"The rehab's looking really well, actually," Metcalf told the radio show.

"I couldn't want it to go probably any smoother than it has.

"I'm about five and a half months in at the moment. The timeline's around that nine-month mark, which would be I think about round seven.

"I don't have an exact date, but around that round seven mark would be pretty good."

Metcalf's impact on the Warriors last season cannot be understated, with the club's winning rate dropping 26.67 per cent after he was sidelined for the rest of the season.

If the 26-year-old were to return in Round 7, it would be in front of the Warriors faithful for a home game against the Gold Coast Titans.