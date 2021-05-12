Canterbury are continuing to work through their 2022 hitlist, turning their attentions to New Zealand Warriors lock Jazz Tevaga.

According to The Wide World of Sports’ The Mole, the Bulldogs are keen on luring the 25-year-old across the Tasman from next season.

Currently yet to recommit for next year, Tevaga is seen as a key retention signing for coach Nathan Brown, with the forward being able to shift across the park for the Warriors who have recently been hindered by a long list of injuries.

Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett is continuing to revolutionise his club’s list, with a trio of star signings in Storm superstar Josh Addo-Carr and Panthers duo Matt Burton and Brent Naden also joining the cause at season’s end.

Should Tevaga defect to Belmore for 2022, he would do so in joining a list rich of recruits under Barrett, with the Bulldogs set for a mass exodus of senior names at the end of this year.

Canterbury currently have as many as 15 players unsigned past this season, with at least half on that list unlikely to be in the blue and white in 2022.