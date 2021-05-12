The Cronulla Sharks have identified their next target as they look to secure a high-profile half for the 2022 season and beyond.

It appears the Sharks will now miss out on Adam Reynolds, with the Rabbitohs star now looking set for a move to Brisbane.

What the move does though is open the future of Anthony Milford up, and the Sharks are circling.

TRANSFER NEWS: Knights star and Broncos forward linked in shock player swap deal

Cronulla are reportedly willing to bring in Milford ahead of retaining Kiwi Shaun Johnson, who is currently currently off-contract

Senior reporter Brent Read told NRL360 that Milford was now firmly in the sights of the Sharks.

“We seem to talk about Adam Reynolds all the time but there was a rumour going around that he would make a decision in the next 24 hours,” Read said.

“The Broncos believe that it’s just about over the line , I’m dubious about that.

“Speaking to Cronulla today their optimism is waning. They’re considering some other targets, one of those is Anthony Milford.

“I think they will explore every half in the game. I don’t think anyone is off the market.”

Read said that Johnson wasn’t a lock to stay at the Shire either with Cronulla weighing up their options.

ORIGIN WATCH: Who should start at centre for the Maroons in Game I?

“I don’t know what’s going on with Shaun there,” he added.

“But given the way he’s played the last few weeks and some murmurs coming out of the Sharks camp is that Johnson isn’t a huge priority at the moment.”

The Reynolds decision will be an interesting one an a few fronts as he has been heavily linked to both Cronulla and Brisbane, with both leapfrogging the other as favourite for his signature.

Another element to the decision of the former New South Wales halfback is that once he makes a choice and signs, the dominos may start to fall for other teams in the competition looking to lure senior halves for 2022.