New Zealand Warriors forward Jackson Ford has been charged by the NRL's match review committee for dangerous contact during the club's win over the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday evening.

In what was a dominating performance for the Warriors, Ford was the only player to be charged out of the match.

The incident, which has been slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for an offence against Sharks forward Braden Hamlin-Uele, came in the 46th minute of the match and wasn't penalised or retrospectively placed on report.

Review of the footage appears to show Hamlin-Uele making a run inside ten metres from the line when Ford, making a tackle, inadvertently falls on the legs of Hamlin-Uele, constituting a hip drop.

The Sharks forward looks at the referee with a raised arm before getting up to play the ball, but without staying down, the incident wasn't picked up by the bunker, and the game proceeded.

The charge - a first on Ford's rolling 12-month record - will see Ford pay a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or risk an extra $500 if it proceeds to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

In the later game on Saturday evening, which saw the Brisbane Broncos hammer the Gold Coast Titans, no players were penalised, placed on report, or charged.

Ford has until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine whether he will accept the early guilty plea, or challenge the charge at the NRL judiciary.