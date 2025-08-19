The New Zealand Warriors have secured a major boon for their future second-row stocks, with a key a re-signing for one of their juniors.

20-year-old Kayliss Fatialofa has extended his time with the Warriors, following reports that he rejected a Penrith Panthers move last week.

Fatialofa has impressed scouts as he's risen through the grades, showcasing impressive durability and untapped potential that many expect to translate well to the NRL.

“Kayliss is part of the crop of impressive young players we've seen emerging since we've had our full pathways structure in place,” Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden said following the extension.

“He made his NSW Cup debut last year and has been outstanding throughout this season, playing every game and making a huge contribution to the team winning the minor premiership.”

Fatialofa has played the full 80 minutes of all 19 of his NSW Cup matches this year, and has earned himself that title of equal-highest try-scoring forward in the competition with 12 tries.