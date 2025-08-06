As a rugby league fan, weather aside, Round 22 was always perfect.

Every single race of interest is still well and truly alive.

The Raiders loss opened up the minor premiership run beautifully. Meanwhile at the other end a series of close finishes means we don't know where the wooden spoon will end up. Byes will play their part.

The Roosters kept the finals race alive for themselves whilst hurting a close rival. The Dolphins literal last minute try kept their campaign going. Beautiful!

RELATED: Five weeks to go - every team's run home, predicted final ladder

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round 22?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

The Raiders suffered a serious reality check in the pouring rain in the Gong. There won't be alarm bells as such but the 18-12 loss was a shock.

Matthew Timoko crossed for a double and looked set to cross for at least a third, but unfortunately the Green Machine just couldn't really get going.

Canberra are back at home on Friday night when they host a desperate Sea Eagles outfit. The Minor Premiership could be on the line here.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

Melbourne recorded a second straight close victory without reaching any great heights. More focus was on Craig Bellamy's reactions in the box rather than the on field action.

Ryan Papenhuyzen, conversions aside, was very good on the night. Cam Munster had a huge game on return. He is, again, the key. Stefano Utoikamanu was an absolute behemoth.

The Storm return home on Thursday night in hosting the Broncos. This looks a genuine Finals preview and I cannot wait!

3. Penrith Panthers (4)

The Panthers escaped a Golden Point thriller on the Gold Coast with two crucial competition points.

Say what you want re the luck they rode but that Nathan Cleary two-point drop goal was a thing of beauty. No one else in the competition could have nailed that so perfectly.

A Friday evening trip to Newcastle really shouldn't provide much of a challenge.

4.Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (3)

The Dogs ran out against the Tigers knowing they had a genuine chance to top the table if the result went their way.

Unfortunately this game will be remembered more for the post game meltdown than anything positive on the field. They were played off it.

They have a chance to turn it all around quickly via a Saturday night home game against the Warriors. Their top two chances are on the line.

5. Brisbane Broncos (6)

The Broncos ran riot on Friday night against what is left of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Reece Walsh was magnificent in the 60 point to 14 flogging. Ezra Mam and Kotoni Staggs both crossed for highlight reel doubles. Truthfully, every Bronco on the field was almost flawless.

A Thursday night special against the Storm, in Melbourne, has every rugby league fan excited for what is ahead. It's a chance for Brisbane to prove they are for real.

6. Cronulla Sharks (7)

The Sharks produced their best performance in a fair while in putting the Cowboys season to bed on Sunday afternoon.

Addin Fonua-Blake continues to lead the way for the Sharks. All four of their spine players did their jobs behind a dominant pack.

A local derby at Kogarah looks a must win for the Sharks who look to keep the pressure on the sides around them.

7. New Zealand Warriors (5)

The Warriors top four chances suffered a brutal blow in the final moments of their loss to the Dolphins on Friday night.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak crossed for a double while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ran for 335 metres and was arguably the best player on the park.

A loss to the Dogs, in Sydney, on Saturday night could see them drop out of the top four for the first time in a long time.

8. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins used every minute of the 80, scoring the winning try with 12 men on Friday evening across the ditch.

Herbie Farnworth was well on track to being the match winner until his hamstring injury. Jeremy Marshall-King will walk into the Kiwi number nine jersey at the end of the season.

Saturday evening's clash with the Roosters could all but secure the Phins entry into their first Finals series. It would also end their opponents run.

9. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Manly could have ensured the top eight was down to nine, at home, against the Roosters. Unfortunately for their fans, the loss was brutal and cost them September footy.

Tolutau Koula's 16th minute try looked to have set the home team on their way. That was all she wrote for the Sea Eagles on the night.

Friday night's game in Canberra could end their season. It is literally all to play for in the capital.

10. Sydney Roosters (11)

The Roosters kept their Finals chances alive in a huge way on Saturday night. They were ruthless, they were desperate. They were very, very good in defeating Manly at Brookvale.

Sam Walker's return has kickstarted the tri-colours season. You have to believe if he'd played another month or so that they'd be Finals bound for sure. They still might be.

That all hinges on their Saturday evening trip to play the Dolphins.

11. Wests Tigers (12)

The Tigers recorded their best win of the season on Sunday afternoon in belting the Dogs in horror conditions.

Adam Doueihi put in arguably the performance of the weekend. Jeral Skelton crossed for a double. Every single Tigers play deserves a shout out here.

A bye this weekend could see them just two wins short of the Finals spot. A lot has to go their way to even get close but this win should be something they can absolutely build on.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

The Dragons are super unlucky not to rise further here on the back of a shock win over the Minor Premiership favourites the Raiders.

Kyle Flagan's incredible accuracy from the kicking tee, in horror conditions, was ultimately the difference on the night.

The Dragons need to beat the Sharks at Kogarah on Saturday afternoon to be any chance of finals footy.

13. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys season, probably over for a fair while now, officially ended on Sunday afternoon in the Shire.

Despite a moments of brilliance, the Cowboys were played off the park by the Sharks. This despite having it all to play for.

Sunday afternoon's game against the Eels is purely about pride now.

14. Parramatta Eels (14)

The Eels loss to the Storm on Thursday night was so much better than it had any right to be. They are playing so far above themselves right now without any luck.

I don't mean to make a loss romantic here but everyone was expecting a big Storm win. Charlie Guymer has been one of 2025's big improvers.

They host the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. For mine they start big favourites given their efforts vs the "efforts" of the Cowboys recently.

15. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans lost a Golden Point thriller to the Panthers in a game that will long be remembered. For multiple reasons.

Jayden Campbell was absolutely magnificent for 80 minutes. Phillip Sami's late double set up one of the best finishes you'll ever see.

The Titans need a win to be any chance of avoiding the spoon. It should come against the Bunnies, at home, this Sunday afternoon.

16. Newcastle Knights (16)

The bye points see the Knights a win, and a pretty handy points differential away from the wooden spoon.

Unfortunately that points differential may suffer on Friday night as they host the red hot Panthers.

17. South Sydney Rabbitohs (17)

The Bunnies, or what is left of them, were brave on Friday night. The fact they copped 60 points and we still call them brave shows where they are at.

Tallis Duncan and Lachlan Hubner are both players the club will be built around for many years to come. Both crossed for tries on the night.

The Titans, on the Gold Coast, await this Sunday afternoon. A Souths win all but ensures the Titans finish last.