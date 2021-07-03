The New Zealand Warriors are set to be tested to an extreme level in the coming weeks, after both Tohu Harris and Eliesa Katoa suffered injuries.

The twin blow for the Warriors came during their 19-18 loss to the Dragons on the Central Coast last night.

Compounding things for Nathan Brown‘s side, they squandered a lead during the second half as the Dragons ran on three unanswered tries during the last quarter of an hour before a Corey Norman field goal snatched the game in golden point.

Speaking post-match, Brown was less than optimistic about his two back rowers.

While Harris was understood to have failed his HIA after being brought off inside the opening 20 minutes, Brown stated it was his shoulder.

“No it wasn’t his HIA. It was his shoulder,” Brown said.

Asked whether Harris will play next week, Brown was less than optimistic.

Katoa, meanwhile, battled to stay on the park for the Warriors and even attempted to return during golden point, but eventually succumbed to a right ankle injury.

“No he (Katoa) isn’t good. I’m not sure how but, but when he can’t go back on, we’re in trouble. You know he is in trouble,” said Brown.

Warriors depth will be tested moving forward, Eliesa Katoa also unlikely to be available next week after suffering a right ankle injury. Video brings concern for syndesmosis injury as tackler comes down on lower leg/foot turns out, traumatic nature of mechanism not good. pic.twitter.com/j6Su5CS3NO — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 2, 2021

Should the duo miss next week’s crucial game with the Cronulla Sharks, they will join Euan Aitken and Josh Curran on the sidelines, who are both currently in isolation. The duo shared a flight with a COVID-positive passenger during the week.

There are also concerns around the fitness of Chad Townsend after he was seen limping late in the second half.

The loss to the Dragons leaves the Warriors in 11th place on the competition ladder, still just two points out of the top eight.