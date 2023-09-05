Shaun Johnson's stellar season has been highlighted at the New Zealand Warriors end-of-season awards with the veteran halfback winning three major awards, including the Simon Mannering Medal for Player of the Year.

During the evening, the Warriors also confirmed the departure of six players from their squad, acknowledging their contribution to the club.

Forward Bayley Sironen will not be offered a contract for 2024. The 26-year-old forward has played 53 games for the Warriors over three seasons and will now be on the lookout for a new team.

20-year-old centre Viliami Vailea will also be leaving the club after earlier signing with the North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year deal starting next season. Vailea made 17 appearances for the Warriors in the NRL.

Another player to depart is young prop Valingi Kepu who is yet to make his NRL debut.

The final three players appearing on the list were Ben Murdoch-Masila, Taniela Otukulo and Otukinekina Kepu (brother of Valingi). All three were actually released by the Warriors before the start of the 2023 season with Murdoch-Masila joining the Dragons in January ahead of the 2023 season.