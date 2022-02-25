With extreme weather conditions lashing much of north-east Brisbane this week, Saturday afternoon's pre-season trial between the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans in Redcliffe has been delayed.

In a brief statement released from the Kiwi franchise's camp, the clash slated for a 2:00pm kick-off at Moreton Daily Stadium will be pushed back due to upwards of 90 millimetres expected to fall on the Morton Bay region throughout the next 24-hours.

As stated by the Warriors, the match-up between Nathan Brown and Justin Holbrook's sides is set to be pushed back until Monday night.

Although Cronulla and Canterbury's final trial contest was set to take place on Monday night at 7:00pm local time, the all-Sydney match-up has now been pushed forward by an hour to accommodate clear air for the Queensland-based fixture.

Following consultation between the clubs, league and lead broadcaster, Fox Sports, the Warriors and Titans will now meet at the original venue at 8:00pm local time on Monday evening.