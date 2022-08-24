The Panthers’ attempts to retain their off-contract stars have taken a hit following reports of a possible impasse between the Penrith Panthers and State of Origin back-rower Liam Martin.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Panthers will have to fend off interest from four or five rival clubs if they can’t improve on the three-year extension they offered Martin, which was described as a ‘sticking point’ by his manager Al Gainey.

The Panthers are already losing Viliame Kikau, Api Koroisau and a number of other first-team players at the end of the year, but they’ve also already secured a number of high-profile extensions including Nathan Cleary, Mitch Kenny and Dylan Edwards, meaning they may not be able to afford an upgrade for Martin, even if they want to.

Other stars including Brian To’o and Stephen Crichton are, like Martin, contracted until the end of 2023 but able to explore their options come November 1, creating a complicated situation for the club accountants moving forward.

“We realise Penrith is in a tight situation, but Liam is currently deserving of a very good contract,” Gainey told the Telegraph.

“The club’s reluctance to be able to offer an upgrade at this stage is a little bit of a sticking point.”

Reports suggest the St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks are all monitoring Martin’s situation closely.

But with the confirmation of Cameron Ciraldo as the Canterbury Bulldogs head coach moving forward, recent developments surrounding Tevita Pangai Jnr and the apparent war chest of funds being assembled by Phil Gould, the Belmore club could fancy their chances of securing Martin if the representative back-rower were to go to market.

“(Ciraldo) has had a huge impact for me personally,” Martin told ZeroTackle.

“When I came up, he was my coach for under-20s and I’ve had him the whole way through (my development). We’ve developed a close personal relationship.

“He’s phenomenal, his attention to detail and all the work he puts in – it’s just incredible.”

With big changes coming to both the roster and the support staff, there’s a real air of transition developing at the foot of the mountains. But despite the significant change and an uncertain future, Martin – who has been with the club since SG Ball – is certain Penrith is where he wants to be and hopes a deal can be worked out in coming weeks.

“It’s all still up to my manager,” Martin said.

“Hopefully we can get some updates soon and see what happens.

“This is absolutely where I want to be. I’d love to stay.”