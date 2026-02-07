Kevin Walters is set to kick-off talks and negotiations with the Australian Rugby League Commission over his future as head coach of the Kangaroos.

Australia moved on from Mal Meninga ahead of the 2025 Ashes series in England, with the long-time representative mentor taking over the Perth Bears ahead of their first NRL season in 2027.

Walters was handed a three-game contract for the Ashes and the chance to impress, which he did, with the Kangaroos claiming a 3-0 sweep of England despite being underprepared on their trip around the globe.

The former Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons mentor confirmed to News Corp recently that he wants to remain in charge of the Kangaroos for this year's Rugby League World Cup, to be held on home soil, and the publication reports talks are now kicking off.

“I would certainly love to stay in the role and be there for the World Cup,” Walters said on Friday.

“It's a busy time for Peter (V'landys), Vegas is coming up for the NRL, but once that is out of the way, I'll sit down and we'll have some talks about things moving forward.

“Coaching Australia at a World Cup would be a huge honour and I'm keen to be on board.

“I had a great time in England with a tremendous group of guys.

“I've always said I'm a career coach and if there's another chance to coach the Australian team at the World Cup, that's my aim and I'd love to do it.”

Walters has made no secret that he wants to end up back in the NRL despite his unceremonious dumping from the Broncos at the end of the 2024 campaign just 12 months after guiding the Red Hill-based outfit to a grand final that they ultimately came up short in against the Penrith Panthers.

While that may not be on the horizon, it's tipped Cameron Smith could be the one to take over from Walters eventually.

He, alongside Brad Fittler, was in the mix for the Kangaroos job when Meninga was originally moved on, although that never came to be with the ARLC preferring the experience of Walters for the short-term deal.

Smith, who is the NRL's games record holder after a long career with the Melbourne Storm, is building into his coaching career having taken a role with the Brisbane Broncos under former New South Wales Blues State of Origin winning coach Michael Maguire for 2026.