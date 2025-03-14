For the first time since Round 24, 2022, good friends Dylan Walker and Jazz Tevage will once again face each other on the rugby league field but for opposite teams.

On Friday night, the New Zealand Warriors will host the Manly Sea Eagles in their first home game of the season in what is set to be a blockbuster clash between the two sides.

While both teams aim to clinch the two points, the clash will see friends Dylan Walker and Jazz Tevaga on opposite sides of the field after spending the past two seasons together at the Warriors.

Surprisingly, the last time they played each other, Walker was on the Sea Eagles while Tevaga walked away as the victor with the Warriors, winning 20-6.

"Can't wait," Walker told Zero Tackle on the impending showdown against former teammate Jazz Tevaga.

"Being Jazz he said, 'I'll catch you in Round 2' and I said 'that's if you'll be playing'.

"He's a good mate of mine and can't wait to go up against him.

Asked if there would be any banter or sledging on the field, Walker said, "I'll keep that to myself, but I'm sure I'll spray him in some way and make sure I give him a little cheeky head rub."

Starting off the interchange bench, Walker's side have made no changes from last round's match against the Canberra Raiders.

Meanwhile, Tevaga will start at dummy-half and the Sea Eagles have made two changes with Clayton Faulalo and Josh Aloiai entering the team for Tolutau Koula and Siosiua Taukeiaho.