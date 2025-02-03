South Sydney Rabbitohs stars Cameron Murray and Campbell Graham are both expected to be fit for the opening round of the 2025 NRL season, although there is no guarantee over the fitness of five-eighth Cody Walker.

Walker's injury has not been reported by the club, but as Wayne Bennett prepares to take over for his second stint in charge of the foundation outfit, News Corp are reporting the veteran five-eighth suffered a calf injury at training in January.

While it's not expected Walker will miss any substantial length of time, there are doubts he will be fit for Round 1 when South Sydney clash with the Dolphins.

That game will be a blockbuster, with the Rabbitohs set to clash with Bennett's old club, who are entering life under Kristian Woolf in their third season in existence.

Any injury for Walker could see a delayed start to his new halves combination with English halfback Lewis Dodd, who instead is likely to pair with Jack Wighton, who otherwise will likely play centre during the season.

Other injury news is on a far better track though for South Sydney.

Star centre Campbell Graham, who missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign with injury, is reportedly set to be fit for the season opener after suffering a hand injury.

The last official update from the club regarding Graham confirmed he would need scans, but a severity hadn't yet been made public. The report suggests he will not need surgery to repair the broken hand.

Graham being fit will be a major boost for South Sydney, while it's understood Cameron Murray will also be fit. It's unclear if he will be able to play trials, but a wrist injury sustained playing for the Kangaroos during the 2024 Pacific Championships had him in doubt for the opening round of the campaign.

It's understood he has now been given the green light but club doctors ahead of the season opener.