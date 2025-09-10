Former Ipswich Jets coaches Ben and Shane Walker have confirmed their next coaching appointment, with the brothers set to take over the Western Clydsdales in the Queensland Cup.

The duo last coached at the Ipswich Jets, where they took over a bottom-of-the-ladder side and turned them into the 2015 QLD Cup and State Championship winners.

The Walker brothers brought with them a style that raised eyebrows, full of attacking rugby league that moved the needle of what was possible in the sport.

The brothers remained in charge of the Jets through to the end of 2020, and have since been linked to numerous NRL roles, although no clubs have been willing to take a chance on their differing style, or having co-coaches in charge of the club.

It would be an NRL first, but in the QLD Cup, it's not, with the Clydsdales, who have no NRL affiliate but are loosely linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs, out to turn around their bottom-of-the-table finish this year. The Clydsdales recently posted a record of two wins, two draws, and 16 losses.

“It is a real honour to coach this iconic team that represents a rugby league community that both Shane and I have grown up in,” Ben Walker said in a statement confirming the appointment.

“We are proud to lead a region that is immersed in rugby league history.

“We are coaches who believe in winning and making the lives of young footballers better both on and off the field… and this starts today.”

The duo will take over from Jason Alchin, who leaves the role, but was praised by the chair of the club, Tony Coonan.

“Jason has played a vital role in developing our football programs and embedding high-performance standards within our Hostplus Cup squad,” Coonan said.

“Importantly, Jason has nurtured and developed local talent from across the region, many of whom are now seasoned Hostplus Cup players or have gone on to pursue opportunities at NRL clubs.

“His experience, leadership and care for players has helped to create a culture that supports both football excellence and personal growth.

“On behalf of the board, our members, partners and the wider rugby league community, I thank Jason for his dedication and significant contribution to the club.

“We wish him every success in the future and know he will remain a lifelong Clydesdale.”

The Clydsdales were originally a feeder club for the Brisbane Broncos between 1996 and 2006 before they left the Queensland Cup.

They have only been back in the competition since the start of 2023, with the club winning three games in their first season to avoid the wooden spoon ahead of the Ipswich Jets, but only winning one game last year, and two this year, to finish at the bottom in back-to-back seasons.