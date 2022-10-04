Wales have named their 24-man squad for the World Cup, to be led by captain Elliot Kear, the 177-game Super League veteran who also represented the nation at the 2017 World Cup.

He's joined by the nation's most-capped senior international player and leading tryscorer Rhys Williams, who has scored 22 tries in 31 appearances for his country.

Coach John Kear has named two uncapped players in the team, including former Penrith Panthers player Caleb Aekins, who most recently helped English side Leigh Centurions gain promotion to the Super League.

He's joined by Kyle Evans, who only made his rugby league debut for Wakefield this season after swapping codes from rugby union at the age of 31.

The team also contains three sets of brothers, including two sets of twins. While Ben and Rhys Evans made their international debuts back at the 2013 World Cup, this will be the first tournament appearance for both Connor and Curtis Davies, as well as James and Ollie Olds, who both play for Valley Diehards in Queensland.

The tournament also marks a welcome return for Anthony Walker, who was ruled out of the 2017 tournament just days before kick-off due to a brain abnormality that forced him to retire. Having being cleared to return in 2020, he's now all set to make his international return.

Wales kick-off their World Cup campaign against the Cook Islands on October 19. They will also face Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

WALES 24-MAN SQUAD

Caleb Aekins (Leigh Centurions)

Bailey Antrobus (York City Knights)

Gavin Bennion (Rochdale Hornets)

Joe Burke (West Wales Raiders)

Chester Butler (Bradford Bulls)

Mike Butt (Swinton Lions)

Connor Davies (Workington Town)

Curtis Davies (Whitehaven)

Ben Evans (Bradford Bulls)

Kyle Evans (Wakefield Trinity)

Rhys Evans (Bradford Bulls)

Will Evans (Whitehaven)

Dan Fleming (Featherstone Rovers)

Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings)

Dalton Grant (London Broncos)

Tom Hopkins (Barrow Raiders)

Elliot Kear (captain – Bradford Bulls)

Rhodri Lloyd (Swinton Lions)

James Olds (Valley Diehards)

Ollie Olds (Valley Diehards)

Josh Ralph (Mounties)

Luis Roberts (Leigh Centurions)

Anthony Walker (Bradford Bulls)

Rhys Williams (Salford Red Devils)