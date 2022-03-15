The Melbourne Storm's desperation to have Craig Bellamy stay on as head coach in 2023 has been revealed, with the club confirming they are happy to waive a deadline which was in place for the super coach to make a decision.

Bellamy will remain involved with the Storm until at least the end of 2026 after signing a five-year extension late last year, however, in what capacity remains to be seen.

Under the terms of the agreement, only the first year of those five was confirmed to be in a head coaching role, with a backroom role potentially lying in Bellamy's future before he exits the club, and likely the game, at the end of 2026.

Getting set for his 500th game in charge, and with an incredible record in charge of the men in purple, the Storm are reportedly desperate for Bellamy to spend at least one more year at the helm in what will be a transformative year for the Storm.

Having already lost Dale Finucane, Josh Addo-Carr and Nicho Hynes for 2022, the exits will grow in 2023, with all of Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Brandon Smith set to leave, meaning the Storm will lose most of their starting forward pack in the space of 24 months.

Club chairman Matt Tripp told The Daily Telegraph that the deadline in place - which is the end of March - will not be a hill he is willing to die on if the coach wants more time.

“That’s right, there is a deadline in place, but if Craig wants an extension on that, that’s fine, I’m not going to die in a ditch over it,” Tripp said.

“If he needs more time, I would certainly waive that deadline.

“I’ve told Craig, ‘I’m in your hands’, whatever he wants to do is fine by me.

“I really hope he stays on as head coach for another 12 months.

“If someone put a gun to my head and said what is Craig Bellamy doing next year, my honest answer would be I don’t know.

“I genuinely don’t know if Craig will go on next year, but we have been through this before and Craig previously made the decision to coach on.

Bellamy has long hinted at retirement from coaching in the NRL, however, signing a five-year deal last year seemed to suggest he would spend more than a single season in charge.

Bellamy told The Sydney Morning Herald last week that he hasn't had time to think about it, but is now keen to make a quick decision as he settles into the season.

“It’s been a pretty hectic preseason with some off-field stuff, and personally, it’s been a whirlwind of a preseason,” Bellamy said.

“I haven’t had a heap of time to think about that.

“Hopefully those things will settle down, we’ll get into the season and I can make a decision reasonably quickly.”

He did indicate on Matty Johns Face-To-Face on Tuesday however that he is unlikely to remain head coach for his entire contract - until the end of 2026 - but didn't completely rule out the possibility that his retirement from full time coaching could come at the end of this year.

“No, probably not," he said.

"I’ve got a decision to make soon, to be quite honest.

"If I do give up the full-time role, it gives the club plenty of time to get a replacement.

"I will still be involved in a part-time role, there will be a couple of different things. I’ll be working with the coaches a bit, but I think I’ll be doing a bit of corporate stuff as well and hopefully helping the club in general.

"It obviously won’t be as full-time and won’t be as flat-out."

Bellamy will coach his 500th NRL game on Thursday evening when the Storm host the South Sydney Rabbitohs - a club they have never lost to while playing in Victoria. He becomes only the fourth coach to reach the mark alongside Wayne Bennett, Tim Sheens and Brian Smith.