Last week, Zero Tackle columnist Dan Nicholls asked you, the audience, who would have the better season out of Connor Watson and Tyrone Peachey.

And now, the votes have been tallied, with fans voting the Sydney Roosters’ recruit Watson to outperform the new Tigers utility Peachey.

Both players had solid 2021 seasons, with Watson becoming a lock and almost changing the way the position is played, although he still spent most of his time off the bench.

Peachey spent most of the year filtering through various positions at the Titans before being involved in their push to the finals, although, it’s thought his move to the Tigers could see him play plenty of football in either the second-row, or at lock, pending on the way Michael Maguire sets his team up for 2022.

The votes have been tallied, with 58 per cent of our Zero Tackle audience suggesting Watson will outplay Peachey, despite the fact the Roosters’ recruit is only likely to come from the bench.

READ DAN'S FULL ARTICLE HERE

“Watson had some brilliant games in the forwards and looked Newcastle's most reliable option but his utility value saw him moved around again,” wrote Nicholls.

“His move back to Bondi should see him slot right back into his familiar number 14 jersey but I expect his actual role to be one far more consistent than in Newcastle.

“Although Sam Verrills is a fantastic, young footballer, the club's signing Brandon Smith shows they're not completely sold on him.

“Watson will likely fill in at hooker, I'd expect in a 50-50 fashion with Verrills in the early season.”

While the audience might have picked Watson to outplay Peachey, that isn’t the verdict our columnist Nicholls shared.

He believes Peachey will finally hit his untapped potential with a permanent role at the Tigers in 2022.

“At times Peachey was the Titans best. At other times he was a non-factor and you had to search the stat sheets to see if he even featured,” Nicholls wrote.

“Shifted between a bench role, the second row, an occasional stint in the halves and even a successful period in the centres, Peachey never really became a fixture. This despite numerous highlights and performances that had you thinking that the penny had finally dropped.

“I have no doubt in the world that Peachey has a massive career ahead of him. I wouldn't say this often but strangely enough I believe the Tigers are the right fit.

“Peachey will likely be named as a bench utility early on but I expect him to quickly establish himself as a regular second-rower.”