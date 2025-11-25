Rugby League Players Association CEO Clint Newton has slammed ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys over his threat to ban players and managers who sign with the proposed R360 competition, calling the idea “legally unenforceable” and “short-sighted.”

V'landys made headlines last month by announcing that anyone seen negotiating with R360, which is a breakaway, global rugby league project reportedly offering seven-figure salaries, would be barred from the NRL for 10 years.

Newton, however, told SEN 1170 Breakfast that the comments were misguided and would never stand up in court.

“No, it would not hold up in court… It was disappointing to see those comments publicly,” Newton said.

“We do not support players breaking contracts or walking away from them, but restricting their ability to use their own IP or explore opportunities is short-sighted.”

He added that the NRL should see the emergence of R360 as a chance to innovate, not to punish players.

“Why aren't we using this to grow the game and align ourselves with North American sports?” he asked.

“Putting an arbitrary ban means we're missing the chance to be progressive and keep our best players here.”

Reports suggest at least a dozen NRL stars, including Payne Haas, Isaah Yeo, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Xavier Coates and Reece Walsh, have been linked to R360, a competition backed by former England international Mike Tindall, set to launch in 2026 with eight men's and four women's teams.

Newton said uncontracted players should be free to negotiate wherever they choose.

“It's a fundamental employment right, we can't handcuff people to this code,” he said.

V'landys is hellbent on enforcing the new policy, however, which is sure to ruffle a few feathers as we inch closer to R360's inaugurate season less than a year from now.

The escalating feud highlights growing tension between player freedom and league control, with R360's emergence threatening to reshape rugby league's global landscape.