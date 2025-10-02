The announcement of R360's inception has taken the NRL world by storm, with multiple stars linked with a move to the breakaway competition.\n\nWhile the new league is said to be cashed up and full of international opportunity, ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys has warned NRL players not to be fooled by its glitz and glamour.\n\nAccording to the Daily Telegraph, V'landys has warned rugby league stars considering a code switch to tread carefully.\n\n"If I was a player, what I would be recommending to them is to get hold of the business plan and read the fine details as to how this thing is going to be funded," V'landys said.\n\n"I'd be doing due diligence on who's financing them and what they're getting out of it, because they don't do it for free.”\n\n[caption id="attachment_225261" align="alignnone" width="2560"] PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MAY 08: Peter V'landys (Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman) addresses the media during an NRL Perth Bears Announcement press conference at HBF Park on May 08, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nWhile R360 has reportedly signed a broadcast deal with YouTube, as well as partnering with Omaha Productions, other details around the league's investments and finances remains a tight-lipped secret, with all parties involved forced to sign non-disclosure agreements.\n\nV'landys has argued how unreliable this can turn out to be and urged players and agents to consider this before making any drastic moves.\n\n"The due diligence also includes what happens if I go broke," V'landys said.\n\n"What will happen then if they don't get paid for 12 months."\n\nV'landys highlighted the positive financial position his league is currently in, and pointed out the reliability that comes with signing an NRL contract.\n\n"Here, the NRL is in the best financial position it's ever been,” he said.\n\n”So, you're guaranteed whatever the club tells you you're going to receive, you're going to get.”\n\nMultiple NRL clubs are said to be furious with R360's inception, urging V'landys to put policies in place to negate any interference between the breakaway competition and their players.\n\nV'landys has vowed to listen to the clubs as they demand that the NRL takes fierce action against any player or agent involved with rebel rugby union competition.