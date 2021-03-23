In positive news for Rabbitoh fans, Dane Gagai is open to the idea of a pay-cut in order to free up salary space so that the club can re-sign veteran half-back Adam Reynolds.

Gagai, 30, is off-contract from 2022 onwards and will attract offers from a plethora of rival clubs, but wants to keep the Souths lineup together and push for a premiership.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the centre expressed his sentiment towards a cut-price deal to keep Reynolds as a Rabbitoh for life.

“I want to be part of what we are building and do my bit,” Gagai said.

Gagai joined the Rabbitohs following a stint at Newcastle where he made 128 appearances for the Knights from 2012-2017.

The Maroons star has made 71 appearance for the Souths since his arrival in 2018, scoring 25 tries so far in his tenure.

With the Souths reportedly not willing to offer Reynolds anything more than a year-to-year deal, the half-back will consider options elsewhere should they stay firm on their stance.

Speaking to NRL.com a couple of weeks ago, Reynolds’ agent Steve Gillis flagged that his client still wants to be a Souths player come 2022.

“It’s important to be clear. Adam wants to stay at Souths and wants to be a one-club player. He is simply looking for a little more security, he would definitely look at two [seasons].

“A two-year term takes him to age 33 which is by no means confronting – especially nowadays where it’s becoming common for guys to play well beyond that age.”

Reynolds has spent the whole of his nine year career at Redfern, playing 208 games and scoring 34 tries since his debut in 2012.

The half-back helped the club win their 21st premiership in his third year with the side in 2014, and sits second in the clubs’ all-time point-scoring leaderboard behind legend Eric Simms.

According to journalist Phil Rothfield, Reynolds could turn the heads of a few sides should his contract situation not be resolved.

“A club like the Broncos will decide, look ‘we can’t do this with Brodie Croft, we can’t do this with Anthony Milford, we are going to offer Adam Reynolds a million a year for three years.’

“I’m not just saying the Broncos it could be the Cowboys because they don’t have their half position solved.

“What I’m saying is, any of those struggling clubs could be desperate in a few weeks time and then they’ll come after it.”

The Rabbitohs’ 2021 season has gotten off to a rocky start, with the side 1-1 after two games, kicking off their season with a loss to reigning premiers Melbourne before overcoming the Sea Eagles at Lottoland on Saturday.

Their next hitout comes in Round 3 of the season as they face off against their in-form cross-town rivals the Sydney Roosters this Friday night.