Veteran Cronulla prop Aiden Tolman has been hit with a careless high tackle shot for his 56th-minute tackle on Xaiver Savage.

The Sharks went onto lose the game, putting in a poor performance against the Raiders, but Tolman will now need to beat a judiciary charge to play next week.

Should Tolman accept the early guilty plea for the somewhat ugly shot on Savage, the 35 carryover points he has on his record means he will miss the Round 19 clash against his former club, the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The veteran prop may elect to fight the challenge to play next weekend.

Tolman has been one of the stalwarts for Cronulla this year in the middle third, regularly playing big minutes and attempting to solidify his team's somewhat leaky defence.

The Sharks have had a tumultuous season after the sacking of John Morris. Josh Hannay's team are currently clinging onto a spot in the top eight, however, with a logjam of teams around them, every game in the coming weeks will be critical. Next week's against Canterbury poses as almost must-win for the men from the Shire.

Cronulla do however have one of the easier runs to the end of the season, with only two of their remaining seven games against teams in the top eight, with games against the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 20 and the Melbourne Storm in Round 25 to come.