Andrew Fifita has been officially released from hospital a fortnight after suffering a fractured larynx.

In what is an excellent boost of good news for the Sharks, Fifita, who was placed into an induced coma at one point as he recovered from an elbow to the throat, is now out of hospital.

He was placed into the induced coma in an attempt to stop the swelling of his throat, which had caused him breathing difficulties immediately following the Round 22 match with the Newcastle Knights.

He was taken from the field immediately after the incident, a match he played just a handful of minutes in, however, was brought back onto the field following full time as he was assessed by medical staff.

Fifita won't play again this season, however, is hopeful of making a full recovery and will make a return to the field next season if all goes to plan.

Fresh off discharging from hospital, Fifita wasted no time in cheering on his teammates at training on Thursday.

The veteran prop was in good spirits as he arrived at Sharks' training, and is set to remain in the Queensland bubble until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old told The Daily Telegraph on Monday that he thought it had only been an hour instead of five days when he was brought out of the coma.

“I heard the doc say ‘Andrew it’s time to wake up’,” Fifita told the publication.

“By then I’m f***ing screaming... he squeezed my hand... then I woke up. I thought it was an hour (had passed by), I didn’t know it was five days.

“I said ‘where’s my footy shorts’... and I go ‘where’s my missus? It’s been an hour’, like she’s five minutes up the road.

“He goes ‘you know it’s Friday?’ and I said ‘what? Bulls**t, it’s been an hour’, and he goes ‘no you’ve been here for five days in hospital’.”

Fifita also said he had to be taught how to walk again as he came out of the coma.