Kieran Foran is coming off a season where he displayed what has been described as career-best form at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Finally managing to string a run of games together without injury, Foran showed exactly what he was capable of in a Manly side who made it to the preliminary finals.

Tom Trbojevic will rightly get most of the credit for their performances, while Daly Cherry-Evans too has been hit with a wave of praise for his 2021 season.

But Foran hasn't been overlooked. The veteran half, who began his career on the Northern Beaches before spending time at the Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of his return to the club had been all but written off as an NRL player.

But 2021 proved he still has what it takes, despite at one point being thought of as a poor signing. That didn't ring true at all in 2021.

KIERAN FORAN

Five-eighth Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 0.2

Tries 107.7

Kick Metres

Foran is off-contract at the end of 2022, and while Cherry-Evans is also aging, he still has good years left at the Sea Eagles, while Josh Schuster and Lachlan Croker are both currently playing other positions within the Manly 17 to get first-grade time.

His good form has reportedly got others interested, with the Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers reportedly interested according to a News Corp report.

It's understood the Knights have looked at Foran as a possible replacement after the departure of Mitchell Pearce, who was released to take up a contract with French club the Catalan Dragons.

David Riccio wasn't so sure though, telling SEN Radio that Andrew Johns wants to turn young gun Tex Hoy into a half.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll (Newcastle) stick with what they’ve got. The likes of Adam Clune, Jake Clifford and Phoenix Crossland,” Riccio said.

“Andrew Johns wants to move Tex Hoy into the halves as a six, so I think they’re pretty good for halves.”

The Tigers, on the other hand, are still seemingly undecided on what their recruitment strategy should be.

While Luke Brooks has thus far not been released, and the club have put out statements to confirm he won't be, the rumours have refused to disappear.

It's understood Michael Maguire is a big fan of Foran, having coached him in the New Zealand national team, however, Foran jumping clubs would likely require Brooks moving to Newcastle, something that seems like it won't happen.

Adam Doueihi has a mortgage on a halves jumper alongside Brooks in 2022, while Jackson Hastings and Tyrone Peachey are also set to arrive at the club.